700 herders flee to Katakwi over raids

At least 700 Karimojong herders from Napak District have fled to neighbouring Katakwi with about 30,000 livestock to escape from cattle raiders.

Ms Susan Moro Akot, the Katakwi deputy Resident District Commissioner, told the Monitor on Tuesday that the pastoralists have mainly settled in Ongongoja, Okulonyo and Guyaguya sub-counties.

This newspaper found several cattle, goats, and sheep from Napak District in the villages of Akomatukoi, Akore, Apurisoi, Aumoi, Akamurei, Ongongoja, Abosa, Oburatum and Okudasama in Katakwi District.

“There have been attempts to communicate with leaders from Napak to have them (herders) return, but it seems the response has been slow following circumstances in their areas,” Ms Akot said. Mr Lopus Lomonyong, a pastoralist from Kangole in Napak, said cattle raiders are still intensifying their operations in the sub-region.

“I have settled in Ongongoja for more than four weeks with my 100 head of cattle. I only keep sending milk to Kongole once a week for the elders,” he said.

Mr Lomonyang added that they had lost hundreds of cattle in the last two years to rustlers.

Mr William Omeke, the LC3 chairperson of Ongongoja Sub-county, said some of the animals have strayed into residents’ gardens, creating animosity.

“Recently, Katakwi lost hundreds of cattle to raiders, and majority of people in Ongongoja, Okulonyo and Guyaguya see their quest for safety in Katakwi as a mockery,” he said.

Mr Omeke added that they have placed several measures for pastoralists to follow.

Mr Meri Jino, the Kaabong District chairperson, said according to a report released by Veternarios San Frontiers, the district has lost more than 50,000 head of cattle in the last one year.

He added that about 0.06 peRcent of the population in the district is destitute since it does not have any animals.

Mr Paul Lokol, the chairperson for Nabilatuk District, said 40,000 head of livestock have been lost to commercial raids in the last two years.

Mr Lokol demanded that an audit be done to find out the markets where the animals are being sold to help in recovery efforts.

