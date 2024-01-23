85-year-old widow faces eviction in Kamuli

An 85-year-old, blind, diabetic, hypertensive, and HIV-positive widow faces eviction from her mud and wattle hut in Ginnery zone, Balawoli Town Council, Kamuli district, after relatives reportedly sold off her piece of land.

Betty Nakaima says she contracted HIV from her husband whom she described as a “philandering drunkard”, and when she became blind, it added to her suspicion that she had been bewitched.

However, it later turned out that she was HIV positive, while the blindness was reportedly a result of High Blood Pressure, and Diabetes.

“When we lost our children, my husband and I finally went blind, people said we had been bewitched and that my late husband had sacrificed the children for riches, only to be told that I was HIV positive. I also developed diabetes and High Blood Pressure and was put on medication to date,” she said on Monday.

Ms Kekulina Naisanga, 87, who is currently looking after her sister said when Ms Nakaima’s husband passed away about 10 years ago, his relatives started recovering the land, "saying we had killed him, and that they were therefore entitled to the land which they insisted belonged to the clan".

“They then went ahead to sell part of the land and the buyer has told us to go away,” Ms Naisanga said, adding that they are supposed to vacate the land by next week.

Ms Leah Alupo, the Communications and Public Relations Officer of the National Forum of People Living with HIV/Aids Network Uganda (NAFOPHANU) said Ms Nakaima’s predicament speaks volumes about the stigma, isolation and stress that HIV-positive persons go through, which is often shrouded in suspicion of witchcraft.

She pointed out that the two elderly women have no one to support them as their social insurance, with all their relatives, children and husbands all succumbing to HIV/Aids.

She said: “They are old, one is blind and is being attended to by a much older sister yet facing eviction, in addition to lacking basics like shelter and food, but surprisingly, Nakaima is taking her medication regularly.”

Mr Stephen Salamuka, the chairperson of People Living with HIV/Aids in Kamuli and Buyende districts, said the drugs are “strong” and need “good feeding” before being taken.