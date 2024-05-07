900,000 free FMD vaccines sent to 23 districts

Government has sent 900,000 doses of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccines, 260 refrigerators and freezers to at least 23 districts in the cattle corridor following cattle farmers’ outcry, officials have said.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the vaccines to District Veterinary Officers (DVOs) and Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) at the National Animal Disease Diagnostics and Epidemiology Centre in Entebbe, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, said Monday that cabinet approved at least Shs93 billion for emergency vaccination exercise following the outbreak of the disease in the country.

“We have so far gotten Shs35 billion. The ministry procured a good number of vaccine doses (9.8 million doses), but we have received 900,000 doses, 260 refrigerators and freezers and the rest will be received by June 7, 2024,” he said.

According to the minister, the first phase of the vaccination exercise will target districts along the Tanzania- Uganda border and along transit routes but close to the national game parks.

“Government is investing to ensure that animals are safe. All we need and ask for from farmers is compliance and discipline. I am calling on our partners; Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and others to contribute to the government revolving fund. Our critical need now is a disease control fund in plants and animals,” Mr Tumwebaze said.

The Minister of State for Animal Industry, Lt Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama noted that government had selected districts from highly affected areas, high risk areas and transit areas, because it is where the problem started.

“If we can control these areas, then we can reduce the spread. The reason FMD spreads more rapidly than ever before is because of a breakdown in the control and regulatory system in local government. We used to control FMD effectively with low doses of vaccines but now we have plenty yet are failing to manage it. This is the problem that I want you to go and address,” he told CAOs and DVOs.

According to the minister, cold chains had been provided to ensure that the efficacy of the vaccine remains preserved.

“I urged you to make sure that the cold chain facility we have provided supports the disease control exercise, not only for FMD, but for all the others,” he added.

Mr Rwamirama warned DVOs and CAOs to ensure that no one charges farmers for the vaccines, and that no one is mascaraed as an importer of the vaccine.

“Such people should be arrested immediately,” he said.

The vaccines have been allocated to districts based on the livestock populations, with a target of achieving about 80 percent vaccination coverage.