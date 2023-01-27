97,109 candidates fail PLE

At least 97,109 candidates failed 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), although the general performance was better as compared to candidates who sat for the 2020 examinations.

Releasing the results at the State Lodge in Nakasero, Kampala, the executive director of Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) Mr Daniel Odong said that a total of 811,810 sat for the examinations out of the 832,654 who registered.

Out of those who sat 114,617 passed in first grade, 357,799 passed in grade two, 146,583 in third grade and 95,702 passed in fourth grade while 97,109 were not graded.

This means that a total of 714,702 out of 811,810 who sat for the universal examinations have passed the examinations and can proceed to post primary education, according to UNEB.

Mr Odong, however, said those who were not graded (97,109) should repeat primary seven since they have not been graded.