Accountant hit with saucepan, dies

Police in Arua City in West Nile are holding a 27-year-old woman on murder charges after she allegedly killed her 35-year-old husband.

The suspect, a resident of Ediofe Ewanyapa cell, Komite Ward, Ayivu West Division, is said to have killed Rogers Mundua, an accountant by profession following a domestic brawl.



Ms Angucia Josephine, the police spokesperson for West Nile region said the couple went out to celebrate Easter at Carnival Pub in Ediofe Trading Center, a suburb in Arua City, but upon their return home at around 2am, they developed a misunderstanding which resulted into a fight.

Quoting neighbours, Ms Angucia said when the couple reached home, the suspect pushed her husband on the ground before she got a saucepan and hit him around the ribs severally, until he became unconscious.

Mundua was rushed to Arua Regional Referral hospital at around 3:30 am for treatment but he was announced dead 30 minutes later.

“We have arrested the suspect, recorded her statement and she is being detained at Ayivu West division police headquarters as investigations into the matter continue,” she said.

Police said Mundua’s and neighbors who witnessed the fight had also recorded their statements with detectives.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the couple had been embroiled in endless fights even in the presence of their two children.

The police annual crime report 2022 indicated a general increase in domestic violence cases. A total of 17,698 cases of Domestic Violence were reported to police in 2022 compared to 17,533 cases reported in 2021, thus giving one percent increase in the volume of Domestic Violence cases registered.

By the end of 2022, at least 1,357 cases of domestic violence were taken to Court, out of which, 207 cases secured convictions while 1,447 cases are still pending in court. At least 18,549 people were victims of domestic violence, of whom 3,728 were male adults, 13,052 were female adults and 819 were male juveniles while 950 were female juveniles.

Domestic violence has caused severe effects, including injuries, deaths, child neglect and breaking up families, among others.