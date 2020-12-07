Activists ask government to expedite implementation of domestic violence law

By Eve Muganga More by this Author

Activists have asked government to expedite the implementation of Domestic Violence Act (DVA) and other gender violence laws to reduce impunity.

“Every November 25 to December 10, ACORD- Uganda joins other actors to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism under the theme Orange the world: Fund, respond, collect and prevent gender based violence. Government should implement these laws such that those who violate the rights of women and girls be brought to book. Let government implement their commitments to eliminate violence against women,” Ms Ellen Kajura Bajenja told journalists at their offices in Nsambya, Kampala.

Ms Kajura said that during this time they also strengthen their work around prevention of violence against women, re-establish links between local and international networks, and demonstrate solidarity of women among others.

The chief executive officer Ubora Adventure ltd, Mr Jonathan Baguma said they have decided to crown the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence in a unique and energetic way and have partnered with BIKE UP UG to change community in various ways.

“The biking activity will crown 16 days with focus on spreading the awareness of the activism against gender based violence and giving the girl child in Uganda an equal opportunity to go back to school after a long spell of the Covid 19 pandemic effects on the world, ” he said.

“We shall set off from Kampala to Bundibugyo and we are to cover a distance of 400 Kilometers (biking) which will take us four days while advocating against gender based violence,” Mr Baguma added.

Experts say certain norms and religious practises that preach female subordination and male dominance and the way society worships marriage over the safety of a woman explain the increasing cases of domestic violence.

Domestic violence remains a global concern. Statistics from United Nations Women indicate that one in three women experience violence in their lifetime.

In Uganda, the Annual Crime Rate 2019 states that a total of 13,693 cases of domestic violence were reported to police compared to 13,916 reported in 2018. The report released by police shows disputes over family property, failure to provide for the family, infidelity, drug and alcohol abuse caused the violence.

A total of 1,390 cases were taken to court, out of which 359 cases secured convictions. Twenty one cases were acquitted, 288 cases were dismissed and 722 cases were still pending in court. More than 5,000 cases were still under investigations. About 14,232 people were victims of domestic violence, of whom 9,978 were female adults. Approximately 670 were male juveniles while 676 were female juveniles.



