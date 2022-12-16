ADF rebel death toll rises to 18, says army

UPDF soldiers Thursday killed another suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel as they intensified operations to flush out all the remaining rebels in Ntoroko District.

The 8th Battalion commander, Lt Col Saul Nabimanya, yesterday confirmed the death of Uthman Kyeswa, who was reportedly the third in command of the rebels that attacked the sub-counties of Bweramule, Kibuuku and Rwebisengo.

This brings to 18 the total number of rebels that were killed.

“We have killed another ADF rebel today (Thursday) afternoon. We recovered a gun, two smartphones and a radio call [walkie talkie] from him but the operation is still ongoing,” he said.

He added that they pursued the rebel and killed him in the village of Rukola in Bweramule Sub-county.

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Mountain Division and Operation Shujaa Commander, Maj Gen Dick Olum, on Tuesday said they had killed 17 rebels, captured 13, and recovered 15 weapons of different makes while one civilian was killed and two injured.

Lt Col Nabimanya told the Daily Monitor on Wednesday that during the operation, they also captured an injured rebel.

He said the rebel sustained injuries during the battle between ADF rebels and UPDF soldiers on Tuesday. The captured rebels are now 14.