ADF rebel death toll rises to 18, says army
What you need to know:
- The Uganda People’s Defence Forces soldiers have intensified their operations in Ntoroko District.
- Those killed include 18 ADF rebels, one UPDF soldier and a civilan local, a resident of Majumba Sub-county in Rwebisengo Town Council, who was buried on Wednesday.
UPDF soldiers Thursday killed another suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel as they intensified operations to flush out all the remaining rebels in Ntoroko District.
The 8th Battalion commander, Lt Col Saul Nabimanya, yesterday confirmed the death of Uthman Kyeswa, who was reportedly the third in command of the rebels that attacked the sub-counties of Bweramule, Kibuuku and Rwebisengo.
This brings to 18 the total number of rebels that were killed.
“We have killed another ADF rebel today (Thursday) afternoon. We recovered a gun, two smartphones and a radio call [walkie talkie] from him but the operation is still ongoing,” he said.
He added that they pursued the rebel and killed him in the village of Rukola in Bweramule Sub-county.
The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Mountain Division and Operation Shujaa Commander, Maj Gen Dick Olum, on Tuesday said they had killed 17 rebels, captured 13, and recovered 15 weapons of different makes while one civilian was killed and two injured.
Lt Col Nabimanya told the Daily Monitor on Wednesday that during the operation, they also captured an injured rebel.
He said the rebel sustained injuries during the battle between ADF rebels and UPDF soldiers on Tuesday. The captured rebels are now 14.
The UPDF has increased the number of soldiers in Ntoroko District. Yesterday, they were seen aggressively traversing all corners and directing locals back into their homes.
Those killed include 18 ADF rebels, one UPDF soldier and a civilian local, a resident of Majumba Sub-county in Rwebisengo Town Council, who was buried on Wednesday.
Maj Gen Olum said on Tuesday that they suspected that the number of ADF rebels who crossed from DR Congo to Ntoroko District were between 20 and 40.
“They (rebels) look young but they are all fighters. Some could have drowned in River Semuliki while fleeing from the UPDF,” he said.