ADF rebel survivors cry out for govt help

Survivors of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacks in Ntoroko District have appealed to the government to come to their rescue.

Two families, whose relatives were shot at and sustained injuries during the December attacks by the rebels, are seeking help from the government to settle accumulated medical bills.

They also want funds to sustain their families and some relief aid. The two survivors were attacked from their homes on December 13 last year by armed rebels who crossed from DR Congo.

For now close to a month, survivors are still nursing wounds and are in dire need of financial assistance.

The duo includes Mike Robert and Arclight Musana, all residents of Kayaja Village, Bweramule Sub-county.

The rebels shot and damaged Musana’s ribs while Robert was shot twice in his left arm, shoulder and jaws.

Mr Musana, said by the time of the incident, he had no money to settle his medical bills both at Mulango Lung Institute where he was referred to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital. He needs Shs5m to settle the hospital bills.

“I was referred to Mulago Lung Institute on December 15, and I was discharged on December 27. We had to spend all the money we secured through a loan. I am still undergoing treatment,” he said.

He said in the paste week, he has already incurred a cost of Shs300,000 on buying medicine using borrowed money from friends.

“I have a family of four children. I don’t have money to look after them. They are living on God’s mercy because at home, I was the sole breadwinner. It is now a month without work,” he said.

Mr Robert Mike is still admitted to Masindi Medical Centre and Laboratories, a local clinic in Rwamabale, Ntoroko District. He said his medical bills had accumulated to more than Shs1 million, but one local organisation clearedi half of the bills and the facility is still demanding Shs450,000.

Mr Mike said after the incident, he was referred to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital for six days and later discharged, but upon reaching home, his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to a local clinic to date.

“I could not go back to Fort Portal hospital because I was buying medicines from pharmacies. From where I am admitted now, I have not paid them,” he said.

Mr Robert says after the incident, he shifted his family from Bweramule to Rwamabale Trading Center where they are renting. He also sold off his cow and goats to be able to sustain the family.

“I was shot by rebels and I have not received any help from the government. Only our local leaders have supported me to buy food for my family. As a survivor, I need help to settle hospital bills,” he said.

His wife, Ms Maureen Kabasemeza, said she is finding it hard to fend for the family. “We need well-wishers who can pay the remaining balance. The health facility cannot discharge him without paying money, he is still undergoing much pain,” she said.