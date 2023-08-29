Aflatoxin contaminated foods linked to rising cancer cases

Medical experts in Masindi District have issued a warning, urging the public to avoid consuming foods contaminated with aflatoxins which have been identified as a significant contributor to the surge in cancer cases among the population.

Dr. Musiisi Ronald from The Aids Support Organization (TASO) Masindi said during the Rotary Cancer Run in Masindi town that there is an increase in liver cancer cases attributed to aflatoxin consumption.

"The urgency of this situation cannot be overstated, due to its profound impact on public health," Dr Musiisi said.

Dr Musisi adds that the financial burden of diagnosing and treating these conditions is substantial, especially in private hospitals ranging from Sh300,000 to Sh400,000 and screening for borne cancer alone demands a considerable Shs850,000 to Shs1m placing an overwhelming strain on the local populace.

"10% of individuals undergoing HIV tests were found to be simultaneously grappling with cancer-related illnesses, painting a grim picture of the dual health challenges faced by the population," Dr. Musiisi added.

However, farmers in Masindi and Grain Pulse Uganda in their efforts to combat the looming threat of aflatoxin contamination while revitalizing Bunyoro's agricultural landscape said they have an innovative approach to reshaping the agrarian industry in Bunyoro to producing aflatoxin-free agricultural products.

Mr Saviour Bwengye, the Grain Pulse Bunyoro Regional Commercial Supervisor, said Bunyoro's farmers are not meeting the stringent standards the East African Grain Council set due to aflatoxins.

Mr Bwengye said the battle against aflatoxins and toxic substances produced by molds that have long plagued Bunyoro's agricultural sector is a threat to human health and crop quality calling for unwavering action.

"And we are now purchasing maize while its still on the stalk because this measure aims to prevent aflatoxin contamination at its very inception," Mr Bwengye said.