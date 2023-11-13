African aviation experts to discuss profitability

Experts are expected to discuss how African airlines can make profits, opening up African airspaces to all countries, and increase the participation of women in the airline sector, among other issues at the 55th African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Annual General Assembly (AGA).

The assembly will be held in Kampala from November 19 to November 21.

A total of 500 delegates are expected to attend the assembly, which officials at Uganda Airlines see as a big opportunity for business discussions and partnerships.

The Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines, Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki, told journalists last Friday that stakeholders including more than 30 airlines and other partners will discuss these pertinent issues aimed at developing the sector at the conference.

“The issue of profitability in Africa is still hard. You look at the cost of operations for example the cost of fuel is high. Since we have a lot of fuel companies coming, we shall raise some of these issues. The tax base also has to be looked into. For example, when you come into Uganda, your tax base is lower than when you are flying within Europe, paying almost thrice then you also have the fuel, statutory taxes when you put all these things together, [you realise there are losses],” she said.

Ms Bamuturaki added: “We shall look at how we work together because when you do partnerships like interlines, codeshares, then you don’t have to fly to a particular place.”

The protectionism by most African countries resulting in hardships by airlines to directly penetrate within the continent, she said is also another factor that they will divulge on, to get a lasting solution.

“There is a deficit of connectivity. .. as African Airlines, we have a situation where we are closed-in with protectionism yet when you open up you tap into a lot,” she said.

Uganda Airlines currently flies to nine regional routes including Johannesburg and Nairobi, and two international routes-Mumbai and Dubai.

“It’s very challenging to move from East to West like the other time when we went to Senegal to get our presidency, we had to fly to Dubai then boarded to Senegal this is bad. We need direct flights and one of the things we are going to discuss is for African airlines to be able to work together,” she said.

“We shall discuss having a women’s association in aviation, we want to encourage women to join this male-dominated industry and it is very gracious because Iata (International Air Transport Association) has an arm of diversity and inclusivity,” Ms Bamuturaki added.

Speaking at the event, the acting marketing and business development officer at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre, Ms Betty Binen, said the conference will promote tourism in Uganda.