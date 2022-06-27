After losing in Kyotera, Minister Kasolo now eyes Bukoto central MP seat

After losing the Kyotera County parliamentary seat in last year’s general election, State Minister for Microfinance, Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo has officially announced that he will stand in Bukoto Central Constituency in the neighbouring Masaka District come 2026.

Bukoto Central Constituency is currently represented by Democratic Party (DP)'s Richard Ssebamala.

"I hear there are disagreements within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) camp in Bukoto Central. That could be one of the reasons why NRM lost in last year’s parliamentary. I am offering myself to stand in that constituency and bring harmony and development. When I decide to work, I work with all of my heart and love. Those who have been with me know that very well,” Mr Kasolo said while launching Kasolo Christmas Football Cup at Kitafaari in Kyanamukkaka Sub County on Sunday.

Mr Kasolo lost to Mr John Paul Mpalanyi Lukwago of the Democratic Party (DP) in the last election.

He said he has chosen Bukoto Central Constituency because he has hope that people will vote for him.

“I want to see all those who NRM flag bearers were winning their positions because I move with a winning team. I ask NRM leaders to remain focused because I am willing to work with you and awaken our part in this area,” Mr Kasolo added.

A couple of months ago, the minister met NRM supporters in Bukoto Central Constituency where he revealed that the electorate in Kyotera had betrayed him by not returning him to Parliament for a third term despite having “diligently served” the constituency .

The minister has since the last election put several investments in Masaka City where many of the voters in Bukoto Central work.

He currently owns Solo Hites Hotel, a bottled water company both located in Masaka City .He has also shifted his Kasolo Foundation offices from Kyotera to Masaka.

Mr Ssebamala recently told this publication that Mr Kasolo was free to contest in Bukoto Central if he feels he has a chance of winning in the next election.

“If he [Kasolo] thinks that I have not done enough to serve my people, let him come,” Ssebamala said.

According to him, Mr Kasolo seems to think that he can do better than what “I have done for my people in the last nine months, let him come and try."

Mr Ssebamala, a first time legislator defeated veteran politician and former Vice President, Mr Edward Ssekandi who had represented the area in Parliament for three decades. Most of the local council positions right from parish to the district were won by Opposition politicians, particularly those subscribing to National Unity Platform (NUP).

Mr Kasolo was defeated by Mpalanyi who scored 28,230 votes against the former’s 20,432 votes.

NUP’s Charles Lwanga Kirumira garnered 4,004 votes, Adam Tebajwa of Jeema got 430 votes whileindependents Livingstone Ssali and Selegious Ndalike scored 277 and 59 votes respectively.