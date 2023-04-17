Aga Khan hailed for setting up social services on Kibuli Hill

The Kibuli Muslim faction has hailed the Aga Khan for funding the construction of the Kibuli Mosque, which has in turn produced institutions such as Kibuli hospital, schools and other social services.

They said this yesterday while receiving donations of food and clothing from the Esmaili Community.

“Every time you come here, we receive you with a lot of honour and gratitude because of the foundation the Aga Khan planted here. Badru Kakungulu donated 80 acres of land for construction of institutions, which would later benefit many Ugandans,” he said.

Ms Jasmin Halani, the country leader of Esmaili Community, said wherever the Esmaili Community lives around the world, they do not believe in racial segregation but brotherhood.

She added that it is the reason they organise programmes to show communities what they do. Lately, they have been involved in environmental campaigns such as tree planting, food donations and health campaigns.

Mr Azhar Bandali, the chairman of Outreach Council Uganda, said as a community, they teach children from childhood the importance of community service and helping people around them.

He added that the food donation is one of the activities they have undertaken this year.