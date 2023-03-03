Agrochemicals worth Shs18m impounded in Masaka

At least 200 boxes of fake and expired agrochemicals worth Shs18million have been seized in the Masaka Sub Region in a four-day operation by officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF).

The operation which ended on Friday was conducted in districts of Bukomansimbi, Kyotera, Masaka and Rakai, exposing several illegal dealers in fake agrochemicals on the market.

MAAIF Senior Agricultural Inspector Sylvia Nantongo Mutebi who headed the operation noted that 80 per cent of the dealers in the sub-region lack legalities to operate agro-chemical shops.

“The last inspection was in December 2022 and all the dealers were cautioned but to our disappointment, the dealers have not complied with the required standards,” she observed.

Amongst the seized items are repackaged Mancozeb, three brands of unregistered foliar fertilizers, expired products, decanted herbicides, and unlabeled products repackaged in transparent polythene bags.

“Close to 685 liters of unregistered foliar fertilizers including Rapid Gro, Booster and Xtra Nguvu were impounded. These three brands are locally adulterated in homes,” she disclosed.

Authorities at MAAIF are now warning that government is moving to eliminate substandard agrochemicals in response to farmer-complaints.

On Friday, government cautioned farmers to be careful before purchasing or applying agrochemicals.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Rose Nanyonga who doubles as the Acting Commandant of the MAAIF police unit emphasized that only rightful dealers with all pre-requisites will remain in business.

“We shall not entertain errant dealers and in this fight, we implore all members of the public to assist in kicking out quack dealers who are compromising quality through selling fake agrochemicals,” she noted.

Mr Yosia Mukasa, the MAAIF Agricultural Inspector at the Department of Crop Inspection and Certification, informedMonitor that throughout the operation, they found several fake fungicides and herbicides with repackaging being the most prominent challenge.

“We are finalizing a list of dealers that will be allowed to continue in the business of agrochemicals to clean up the entire distribution chain,” he said.