Airlines battle it out for operational licences today

At least two new cargo service companies and one passenger service operator are expected to appear before the Air Services Licensing Committee today as eight air transport operators defend their applications for new and renewal of licences.

The prospective air transport operators include Air Serv and Bar Aviation Ltd for cargo, and Sun Guru, a Kampala-based renewable energy start-up that is vying to put its Cessna 172 Skyhawk in the skies to offer private charter service.

“A public hearing is a regulatory requirement that any air operator intending to commence commercial operations (domestic or international) has to apply to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for an operating license known as an Air Services Licence,” said Mr Vianney Luggya, the communications director of the CAA.

Uganda’s aviation industry has been registering a pick-up since the national carrier, Uganda Airlines, returned to the skies in 2019. Several airlines have been tapping into the growing demand for air passenger and cargo services.

Last month, the CAA said Entebbe International Airport had recorded 5,014 metric tonnes – including 3,262 tonnes in exports – in January. This came as the airport recorded a total of 149,375 passengers compared to 110,547 in the same period last year.

The Air Services Licensing Committee seats annually to hear the defence from air transport players, with three new prospective entrants this year bringing up the figures to seven new and a total of 16 players in the last two years.

During the prerequisite public hearing, the prospective operators provide details of intention, proposed air routes, the aircraft available for use, business capitalisation, as well associated operational plans.

Members of the public who attend the hearing can share objections or divulge information to the licensing committee that can be used in the vetting process.

“Any person who has grounds to object to the grant or renewal of the Air Services Licence to any of the applicants may lodge such an objection in writing,” the CAA said.

At the public hearing at Serena Hotel today, Air Serv Ltd, which offers humanitarian and business aviation services including air charters, aircraft maintenance, will not only be seeking to renew its scheduled passenger licence for both domestic and international flights, but also pitch the plans to venture into non-scheduled cargo operations.

Non-scheduled air services or air charter services operate in certain seasons or times, mostly during peak seasons.

While the scheduled airlines concentrate on selling transportation by the seat, air charter companies specialise in individual private aircraft and itineraries, urgent or time-sensitive cargo, air ambulance service, and other sorts of unplanned air transport.

In its application, the company indicated a Cessna (C208) plane, as well as Aerolink Uganda and Asante Aviation that are seeking to renew its licence to operate non-scheduled and scheduled domestic and international flights.

Meanwhile, Uganda Aviation Academy and Vine Air will try to convince the committee that they can continue to offer valuable flight training service, with the latter doubling in non-scheduled passenger and cargo domestic and international service.