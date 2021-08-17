All systems set as judges hear 2021 poll petitions

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

Four judges assigned to hear 17 delayed parliamentary and local council election disputes in Kampala, commenced their work yesterday.

Justices Isaac Muwata, Henrietta Wolayo, Margaret Apinyi, and Dr Winfred Nabisinde, met all concerned parties and agreed on the respective hearing dates.

Some of the parties that turned up at the Kampala High Court yesterday included Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, who is contesting his loss in the Kampala Central MP race at the hands of Mohammed Nsereko. His case will be handled by Justice Apinyi.

Others were Kawempe North MP Mohammed Ssegirinya whose petition has been set for tomorrow before Justice Wolayo. The case involving Rubaga South MP Aloysius Mukasa will meantime be heard today by Justice Nabisinde.

The pick of the local council poll disputes pitting Kampala Central Mayor Salim Uhuru against Mr Semugooma Hamdan Kigozi, will be heard next Monday. Another high profile dispute has Kayanja Vincent De Paul challenging the election of Rulinda Fabrice as the Entebbe Municipal Mayor.

To ensure transparency, the Judiciary has swapped Judges bringing those from upcountry to the city and vice versa.

The judiciary publicist, Mr Jamson Karemani, says the 32 judges, who were picked to hear the election disputes, started travelling to their respective stations on Sunday.

“A few have gone an extra mile to interact with the parties. I think by the close of this week, all the judges would have settled in to fix the matters for hearing,” he said.

In respect to the 17 election petitions filed at Kampala High Court, Mr Karemani explained that the four judges assigned have been allocated chambers and the support staff.

Mr Karemani also revealed that since the space at the Civil Division, which is the coordinating centre for the Kampala election petitions, is not sufficient to observe the standard operating procedures, some judges will be sitting at the High Court main building near City Square.

The law mandates that once an election petition gets underway for hearing, it has to take 30 days to be disposed of.

The prevailing pandemic means that the public will be shut out of the court hearings.