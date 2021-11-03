Amin’s former aide dies at 81

Brig Fadhul Ali. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Derick Kissa

  • When President Museveni took over power in 1986, Brig Fadhul Ali was arrested and charged with murder and eventually sentenced to life imprisonment. He was, however, pardoned by President Museveni in 2009 after serving 22 years and four months in prison.

Former President Idi Amin’s close soldier has died. 

