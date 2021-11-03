Amin’s former aide dies at 81

Former President Idi Amin’s close soldier has died.

Brig Fadhul Ali, 81, a resident of Bulumagi Village in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District who was forced into the King's Army rifle in 1953 when he was only 13 years old, succumbed to diabetes and other complications on Tuesday night at Nsambya Hospital.

Brig Fadhul served in Idi Amin's army from 1971 when he took over power. He also served as the governor of Northern Province and Minister for Provincial Administration in 1974, which is now known as the Ministry for Local Government.

When President Museveni took over power in 1986, Brig Fadhul Ali was arrested and charged with murder and eventually sentenced to life imprisonment. He was, however, pardoned by President Museveni in 2009 after serving 22 years and four months in prison.

"It was September at around 5 pm in 1986, our home was surrounded by the army and they handcuffed our father and took him to an unknown place but later we heard that he was charged with murder," Mr Abdul Magid Alule one of Brig Fadul’s sons said.

According to Mr Alule, their father left returned from prison with several health complications.

"He has been sick ever since he left the prison, he has been suffering from diabetes, skin cancer, kidney failure and other complications. As children, we have been combining efforts to treat our father until yesterday when they called us at around 4 am informing us about his death. We are going to bury him here at his home, we are just waiting for the corpse,” Mr Alule said.

Some of the mourners gathered at the Late Fadhul Ali's home in Bulumagi Village, Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District. PHOTO | DERRIK KISSA

Mr Mohammed Kasule Byansi, the former chairperson of Bulumagi Village described Brig Fadhul’s death as big blow to the community, as he has been very helpful.

"I have known Mr Fadhul for over 40 years and I am the one who led the petition for the President to pardon him. He has been a great man in our society, who has been sponsoring children for further studies and helping those who wanted to join the army. We shall always remember Fadhul in our hearts," Mr Kasule said.

At the time of filing this story, mourners were still gathering at his home at Bulumagi as preparation for his burial are underway.

Brig Fadhul is survived by 49 children and 10 widows.