Among faces Basalirwa as Parliament votes Speaker

Members of Parliament convene today at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to elect the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

The House seeks to replace the late Jacob Oulanyah, who died of cancer last Sunday and his deputy Anita Annet Among, who is expected to resign this morning.

The office of the Speaker is the executive head of the Legislature, and the office holder is the third top ranked in the national order of precedence.

Oulanyah’s death created a vacuum that paused all business in the House as per Article 82(4) of the Constitution that states “no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election to the office of Speaker at any time that office is vacant”.

In today’s vote, the ruling National Resistance Movement’s flag bearer Anita Among (Bukedea Woman MP) will face off with the joint Opposition candidate, Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality MP).

Justice Forum’s Basalirwa was endorsed by the Opposition caucus yesterday and promised the backing of National Unity Platform Party, the largest Opposition party in Parliament.

The NRM caucus yesterday confirmed Ms Among as their candidate after the endorsement by the Central Executive Committee on Wednesday.

Today’s vote will be presided over by the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo, and attended by President Museveni.

The flagbearers and their teams have spent the better part of week in a flurry of meetings lobbying for votes, with each illuminating their agenda for the August House. The NRM explained that Ms Among was endorsed to uphold the precedence in the party, where the deputy succeeds their boss as well as for her prowess at unifying MPs.

Mr Basalirwa in his acceptance speech pledged to serve all irrespective of party affiliation, as well as setting the legislature on a pro-people path with laws, policies and positions that address matters affecting the local people.

The Opposition, however, is faced with the task of tilting the numbers in the House to their favour, as NRM enjoys a comfortable majority. The move to front one candidate is an effort to galvanise support, as they also seek to get Independents on their side.

Of the 519 elected MPs, 109 are Opposition MPs, while 74 are independents. More than half (336) belong to the NRM party, and so winning the NRM primary almost guarantees victory on the floor of Parliament.

Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa (left) is the NRM candidate for the Deputy Speaker while Kyoga MP Okot Bitek (right) has been fronted by the Opposition for Deputy Speaker slot



But even with these numbers, Mr Ssemmujju Nganda (FDC), who contested for speaker last year polled only 15 votes, and accused fellow change seekers of betrayal. Even in tomorrow’s vote, some Opposition MPs such as FDC’s Anthony Akol have publicly expressed their support for the NRM candidate.

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of Opposition, said they are not in Parliament to “cheer anybody” but to make known what they represent, adding that they are hopeful of victory.

Once the Speaker elect takes oath of office, business will resume with a special parliamentary sitting expected to convene on a day yet to be named to pay tribute to the late Speaker as mandated by the Constitution.

Parliament is also expected to elect the Deputy Speaker today, as the current office holder is expected to resign and fight for Oulanyah’s position.

By press time yesterday, however, the item to elect deputy Speaker was not on the order paper. However, Mr Chris Obore, the communications director at Parliament, told Daily Monitor didn’t rule out the possibility of having two orders papers today.

“The order paper that is out now doesn’t have the election of the deputy Speaker as an item, but there is possibility of having two order papers tomorrow [today]. After the election of the Speaker, the House will again convene to elect the deputy Speaker,” Mr Obore said.

In the race for deputy Speaker, the ruling party endorsed Ruhinda North legislator and Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa as their flag bearer.

The Communications Director at the NRM Secretariat, Mr Emmanuel Ddombo, told Daily Monitor last evening that during the Parliamentary caucus, 11 MPs who had expressed interest in the position withdrew in favour of Mr Tayebwa.

Mr Ddombo explained that the NRM EC had earlier issued an internal communication for MPs to express interest after Ms Among was endorsed for Speaker.