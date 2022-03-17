Amuru teachers arrested over alleged assault of female pupils

Two teachers in Amuru District have been arrested for allegedly assaulting female pupils during night class sessions.

The suspects were on Wednesday afternoon arrested by police detectives and detained at Amuru Central Police Station.

The suspects are teachers at St Anthony Padua Primary School, Labongo Village, Pagak Parish in Amuru District.

The teachers are alleged to have been summoning pupils (boys and girls) whose ages ranged between 14 and 19 to one of the classrooms without light during night classes and fondling them as punishment for misbehavior in class, according to sources.

“They undress these pupils, beat them, and in most cases play with their private parts irrespective of their gender,” Mr David Ocira, the Amuru Sub County chairperson said.

He said that he received a call from a member of the Parents and Teachers' Association (PTA) of the school complaining that his child had reported to him about the practice.

“On March 8, I received information from a parent of the acts of the two teachers, and yesterday, an investigation was launched including a visit to the school by local leaders and police to question other teachers, and pupils on the allegations,” he said.

According to Mr Ocira seven female pupils confessed to being abused by the said teachers. Mr Geoffrey Osborn Oceng, the Amuru Resident District Commissioner (RDC) confirmed the arrest of the two teachers saying the duo is in police custody at Amuru Police Station while investigations continue.