Animal trade ban takes effect in Kabarole over FMD outrbreak

The January 19 ban on the trade, transportation, and consumption of animals in Kabarole District has taken effect.

The ban was issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries following the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in the district.

Leaders in Kabarole attribute the outbreak to the uncontrolled movement of animals during the festive season.

According to the leaders, animals were brought into the district from areas where FMD had already been reported.

In an interview with Monitor at the weekend, Dr Henry Mulondo, the district veterinary officer, said before the government imposed the ban, they received reports of animals exhibiting FMD symptoms and subsequent laboratory tests confirmed presence of the disease.

“Out of the first 17 cases we registered, 16 were from one farm, and we suspect there could be more cases,” he said.

Dr Mulondo urged farmers to comply with the measures put in place, saying, “We ask our farmers to ensure that we stop further spread.”

The district has 35,000 cattle, according to the veterinary officer.

He said they have requested 24,000 doses of vaccines from the government to initiate the vaccination of animals in hotspot areas.

The January 19 ban, which was issued by the Commissioner of Animal Health in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Dr Anna Rose Ademun, included the closure of livestock markets, slaughterhouses, butcheries, and loading grounds.

The Kabarole Resident District Commissioner, Mr Festus Bandeeba, said the ban affects all sub-counties and town councils in the district, adding that the quarantine would only be lifted once the district stops registering new FMD cases.

“We have ample enforcement teams at all levels, and as the head of security, I have instructed all our enforcement teams to ensure strict adherence to the quarantine directive,” he said.

“We do not anticipate any butcher or slaughter area to remain open. We urge our farmers to comply with us so that we can effectively curb the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD),” he added.

The measures put in place by the district include farmers being directed to report any animals showing symptoms of FMD, disinfecting all farm visitors, and limiting the number of visitors.

Dr Abigaba Silvatory, the Kabarole District production and marketing officer, said the district supplies animals to Fort Portal City, where suspected FMD cases were first reported.

He said the city might soon be placed under quarantine and emphasized the need to engage city leadership to prevent further spread.

In 2022, an outbreak of FMD was reported in the Kiko Town Council in Kabarole District, but it was later successfully controlled.

However, with the current quarantine measures, some farmers and butcher operators have raised concerns about the impact on their businesses.