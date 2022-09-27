Ankole youth gamble their way to the grave

Last week, Muzafaru Muwonge, 25, a first year student of Mechanical Engineering at Bushenyi Technical College, committed suicide after staking his mother’s Shs1 million in sports betting.

“He stole his mother’s money on September 18 and went for betting but lost terribly. He opted to commit suicide in their store for fear of facing his mother’s wrath,” Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi regional police spokesperson, said.

By the time of his death, the deceased was on internship, which was expected to end in December, according to the Dean of Students at Bushenyi Technical College, Mr Francis Muheirwe.

“Muzafaru was a very unique student without any bad record in school. When I received the bad news, I thought it was love gone sour that he opted to end his life,” Mr Muheirwe said.

In his first attempt, according to Mr Muheirwe, the deceased staked his mother’s money and got a profit of Shs1 million. He was tempted to try again.

“After winning the first stake, the betting company workers convinced him to bet again with a promise that he would win Shs100m. He was unsuccessful and was devastated,” he said.

Muzafaru’s case is similar to what is befalling many youth in Ankole Sub-region who have resorted to gambling hoping to earn a living after failing to get jobs.

In major towns of Mbarara, Isingiro, Ibanda, and Bushenyi, among others, it is common to see many young people crowding in betting shops placing stakes on football games.

In rural areas, the introduction of spinning machines has worsened the situation.

Several youth in the sub-region visit betting companies either physically or online to stake their little hard earned money with hopes of multiplying it but the results are always disastrous.

Mr Kasasira says in the Rwizi region from January to June, they recorded 286 cases of theft of cash involving youth between the ages of 17 and 30.

“Thy steal and use the money to enrich themselves and some use it for gambling,” he says.

He adds: “Usually many parents come to us reporting cases of gambling, which we do not register as cases but we take the children to the Police Family and Child Protection Unit for counselling. Gambling is increasing among the youth because they like easy life.”

Addictive

Jonan Twesigye, 31, who has spent two years in gambling, says the practice is addictive and must be controlled.

“I don’t play this machine to earn anything but for pleasure, whenever I feel bored I just come along to pass time, I normally use Shs5,000 and when I’m lucky, I win like Shs20,000 and sometimes I lose it all,” he says.

Martin Musiime, 25, says many youths are depressed because of betting.

“I bet for pleasure, I don’t expect to gain anything good from betting, I only bet with the money that will not hurt me in case I lose, betting can be frustrating and many youth have found it devastating,” says Mr Musiime,

Mr Reuben Musooke, the youth counsellor for Ruborogota Sub-county in Isingiro District, says gambling is skilling the future of many youth in the area. “There are scenarios of university students gambling with their tuition, something that puts their future at risk,” he said.

Mr Javice Amanya Katabarwa, the BungaBet operations manager, says gambling is a game and that the youth should stop taking it as a job.

“These youths come and spend the whole day in our betting houses, one can’t take you seriously when you tell him to find an alternative [source of income]. The youths should set aside time for betting, always come maybe after work,” he says.

“Much as we need money, we shall not accept to see the future of our youth perish because of gambling that’s why you see companies like us have organised and sponsored football tournaments to keep the youth busy from engaging in gambling,” he adds.

Mr Mondo Kyateka, the assistant commissioner for youth and children affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, admits that the youth are involved in gambling because they are unemployed. Mr Kyateka, however, encourages the youth to find better ways of earning a living rather than investing the little money they have in gambling.

“If the youth decided to do manual work, they would earn more money than going into gambling. I encourage them to find what to do, even those who don’t have money to start can borrow from the government and establish developmental projects,” he says.