Another Jinja pastor dies in road crash

Police in Jinja City have detained a 33-year-old driver after he allegedly knocked and killed Pastor Ibrahim Iga Omaidho of a Pentecostal church, Christ Commission Ministries, who was riding on a boda boda motorcycle on Saturday evening.

One of the eyewitnesses, Abudallaziz Mogooda said Omaidho --who was a passenger --was knocked after he jumped off the motorcycle in panic and fell in the middle of the road. The boda boda rider survived the accident unhurt.

“The pastor jumped off the motorcycle and fell in the middle of the road before he was run over by an oncoming coaster. The coaster was transporting Indian nationals to the temple within the city,’’ he said.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson Mr James Mubi said they had detained the driver, one Henry Nabeta who operates from Bugembe stage to help in investigations.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost a pastor in an accident that happened at Naranbhai Road junction on Main Street. The suspect was speeding at the time of the accident. We took the body to Jinja Main Hospital Mortuary for postmortem,” Mr Mubi said.

Deceased: Pastor Ibrahim Iga Omaidho of Christ Commission Ministries

Mr Mubi said traffic police would revoke driving permits held by incompetent motorists in the district to reduce on such accidents.

“As traffic Police in Jinja we shall not tolerate reckless drivers who don’t value other people’s lives. We are going to withdraw permits from incompetent drivers now that we are heading to the festive season,’’ he said.

Pastor Paul Batambuze of New Creation Church who is also a member of the Jinja Cristian leaders’ fellowship, an umbrella body for all Pentecostal pastors in Jinja District said Omaidho’s death was shocking and a big blow to the fellowship.

“It is unfortunate we have lost four pastors in a few days. It is God who has control over life and death but it is an eye opener for us as leaders to pray for the city,’’ he said.

On September 17, 2022, three pastors attached to Elim Pentecostal Church in Jinja perished in a car crash at Bufulubi trading Centre along Musita –Lumino –Majanji road in Mayuge District.