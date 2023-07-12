Aponye’s driver arrested

Police in Ntungamno District in western Uganda have detained the driver of the business magnate Apollo Nyegamehe, also known as Aponye following his death in a road crash when the car he was driving in rammed into a stationary Fuso truck at Itojo along Kabale-Mbarara highway last Thursday.

Aponye who was with three others in the vehicle, died on spot following the Thursday evening crash as he traveled to attend a burial ceremony in his home village.

His driver, Mr Moses Buyinza who survived the crash with injuries before he was rushed to hospital for treatment has been detained on charges of causing death due to reckless driving.

“The driver is being held at Ntungamo Central Police Station on charges of causing death due to reckless driving. The case file is awaiting the resident state attorney’s perusal and advice,” Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region Police spokesperson told this publication on Tuesday.

Mr Kasasira said Mr Buyinza who sustained a head injury was first admitted at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital before he was taken to Ntungamo Central Police Station.

“We are still making consultations. He was discharged [from hospital] on Sunday. He sustained a cut on the head which caused some bit of harm but was never serious. The scene was revisited and well documented. So, now the file will be taken to the state [attorney] for perusal,” the police publicist said.

Mr Kasasira said they had identified the owner of the stationary Fuso Truck registration number UAZ 767D FUSO truck which was loaded with Irish potatoes before Aponye’s V8 Land Cruiser, registration number UBF 300Z rammed into it.

The truck driver is said to be on the run.