Archbishop Ssemogerere cautions graduates against corruption

Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere of Kampala Archdiocese has cautioned graduates from King Ceasor University against participating in any corruption scandal but rather embrace ethics, values and hard work while at their work places.

“Remember that the world needs not just skilled individuals, but ethical and compassionate leaders, especially in a time when ethical practices are often overlooked. Vices like corruption, bribery, dishonesty, lack of accountability, substance abuse, favoritism, and so on should find no room in your professional world,” the Archbishop said.

He was addressing over 240 graduates from different academic disciplines at King Ceasor University, formerly St Augustine International University, in Kampala during the institution's 4th graduation ceremony on April 24.

“I invite you to be innovative and hardworking and always striving to make a positive impact in your chosen field. Do not become skilled beggars who go office to office looking for sympathy, incapable of using acquired skills. You initiate work in society. Start from now and go out in society to contribute and use the skills that you have acquired to make the world even better,” he added.

King Ceasar University class of 2024 celebrate during the 4th Graduation Ceremony in Kampala on April 24, 2024. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

In the same way, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Dr Charity Basaza Mulenga urged the graduates to use their academic skills to be creative and innovative so that they can create jobs for others in a country where unemployment is still a big challenge.

King Ceasor University Chancellor, Dr Ceasor Mulenga welcomes Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa to the 4th Graduation at the University in Kampala where over 250 students graduated in mainly science-related courses on April 24, 2024. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

While delivering his speech, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa asked graduates to support other financially challenged students who would also want to join the university.

“Some of you have attained these degrees out of scholarship. I request you as graduates to look for your colleagues and you start a scholarship fund to support other needy people. This is the only sustainable way that others will benefit,” Mr Tayebwa said.

Mr Tayebwa who also serves as the Chairperson Board of Trustee members of King Ceasor University, asked the National council for Higher Education to expedite the process of acquiring a charter for the institution.

The Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs Janet Museveni urged higher institutions of learning to embrace research and innovation which contribute to the transformation of society.

“Research and publications are a unique feature of universities that set them apart from other educational institutions. Any academic who does not carry out research and adds the body of knowledge is doomed,” Mrs Janet Museveni noted in her speech presented by the State Minister for Higher Education, Dr John Chrysestom Muyingo.

She urged graduates to use the academic knowledge and skills to withstand everyday challenges in life in the society.