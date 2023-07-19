At least 11 Crested Cranes poisoned to death in Lwengo

The environmental police in the Greater Masaka Sub Region are hunting for farmers who allegedly killed 11 grey crested cranes and injured eight others.

The incident occurred in two villages of Kikonge and Nabyewanga in Nkoni Sub County in Lwengo District when unknown farmers owning rice and maize gardens in wetlands poisoned the endangered grey-crowned cranes, killing 11 cranes on the spot.

A recent survey in Lwengo by the International Crane Foundation (ICF) revealed that there are 1,359 grey-crested cranes in the district and with eleven killed the number now reduces to 1,348.

According to Mr Gilbert Tayebwa, the African Crane Conservation Programme Officer at ICF, a cranes' conservation global body, they were alerted by the village wetland teams established in the district to aid conservation of the birds.

Mr Tayebwa said the other affected bird species include yellow-billed ducks which also died after reportedly eating rice grains that were laced with poison. The yellow-billed duck is also one of the most endangered species.

“We managed to collect 11 cranes that died in a rice farm created in a wetland, though we could not collect the other 8 injured cranes that were seen flying in irregular formats into the deep waters. They seemed also greatly affected by the poison,” he said in an interview on Tuesday

Mr Tayebwa explained that they also picked empty agrochemical bottles that were taken for further examination to establish the type of poison used.

“We managed to decontaminate the scene to avoid further poisoning of the birds as we continue to monitor the wetlands and engage locals to desist from acts of beating, poisoning, and killing of grey crested cranes that use the wetlands as their habitats,” he added.

Commonly known as the crested crane, it is a bird of national significance to Uganda, occupying a prime position on the country’s national flag and coat of arms. Despite its serenity, beauty and popularity, the crested crane is facing the threat of extinction.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye said the birds had ruptured hearts after taking suspected poisoned rice grains.

“We are now hunting for the owners of the farms where the cranes were found dead to help us with investigations,” he said.