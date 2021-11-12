Attorney General Kiryowa tells police to obey court orders

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka said there is need for a balance between one’s rights and the safety of others. 

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • In a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, the Attorney General, Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, said the police chief should direct his officers to comply with all court directives so as not to destroy the authority of the judicial orders.

The Attorney General has advised the police to stop ignoring court orders, which he described as the heart of all judicial systems. 

