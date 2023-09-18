Atwine rejects design of new Masaka maternity complex

The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwiine, has directed the contractor of a multi-billion maternity and child complex at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital to remodel part of the ground floor.

Dr Atwine, who was inspecting the progress of the project last week, equated the current design on the ground floor to that of a hotel, saying it should be changed to meet the design of a health facility.

The contractor, Tirupati Development Uganda Limited, was in the process of fitting glass windows around the quadrangle ground floor, but Dr Atwine said it should be left open to allow fresh air inside the complex and also create space for smaller units under the maternity department.

“I need to get an opinion from a very good expert in designing pediatric hospitals such as the Entebbe Children’s Surgical Hospital, which was designed by Italians,” she said.

Dr James Elima, the hospital administration, said after getting guidance that the ground floor would house an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), they did modifications on the designs of the facility.

Recently, Mr Miraj Barot, the managing director of Tirupati Development Uganda Limited, blamed the delay in completing the project on the Covid-19 pandemic, slow release of funds by the government, bad weather and change in designs to include an ICU.

Initially, the project was expected to cost Shs10b, but changes in the designs to include ICU have since pushed the cost to Shs12.2b.

The proposed change in design by Dr Atwine may, however, further delay the completion of the project launched in 2015.

Dr Atwine further revealed that the Shs2.2b is expected to be secured in the next financial year due to the current financial constraints.

“We have several incomplete buildings in the various regional referral hospitals, and we expect that in the coming financial year, they are going to be prioritised,’’ she added.

The construction of the 400-bed child and maternity complex was expected to be completed in 2017. Upon completion, the complex is expected to decongest the old maternity ward.

Capacity

Upon completion, the four storeyed child and maternity complex will have two state-of-the-art theatres, a gynecology unit, antenatal and neonatal centre, labour and post-natal wards.