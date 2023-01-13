Nabbanja to UPDF: Be knowledgeable of Public Service operations

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, has asked senior Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) officers to be knowledgeable of Public Service operations for efficient, effective, and transparent service delivery.

According to Ms Nabbanja, such knowledge will also bridge the gap between them and high-ranking government officials created by lack of coordination.

Ms Nabbanja’s remarks were contained in a speech read for her by the Minister for National Security, Maj Gen (Ret) Jim Muhwezi, who was invited to talk to the senior army officers on how the government policy implementations, programmes, and Public Service operate at the Civil Service College, Uganda in Jinja City on Tuesday.

Most of the officers were drawn from the National Defence College located along Njeru-Kayunga Highway, which also offers training to civilians, national security professionals, and future leaders.

“I have been informed that ministerial departments and agencies work in isolation and that higher government units are not well coordinated with the Local Governments units, which negatively impacts the efficiency of service delivery,” Ms Nabbanja added.

She said the officers need to know and understand the problems faced by the Public Service and conjure solutions aimed at bridging that gap, adding that as Leader of Government business, she is waiting for their recommendations and proposals.

Asked whether the senior army officers, upon completion of their studies, will be appointed to Public Service offices, Maj Gen Muhwezi said the symposium, which ends on Friday, is intended to prepare serving military officers for strategic-level placements in the UPDF for good governance, transparency, and accountability.