Ben Kiwanuka memorial lecture on today

The Judiciary has directed its staff to work from home today as President Museveni presides over the 4th memorial Benedicto Kagimu Kiwanuka lecture at the High Court premises.

According to an internal communique by the secretary to the Judiciary, Mr Pius Bigirimana, those willing to work can go to office after 2pm.

“His Excellency, the President is expected to preside over the occasion and because of security details, I wish to advise that all staff working in the High Court on that day (today), should work from home,” read in part Mr Bigirimana’s September 24 notice.

“Those who have been invited to this function should undergo Covid-19 test and if not, they are also advised to operate from home,” he added.

It has been a tradition for the Judiciary to hold a memorial lecture in honour of Benedicto Kiwanuka, the first Uganda Chief

Justice who was murdered during President Idi Amin administration on September 21, 1972.

While addressing the media last Friday ahead of today’s memorial lecture, the Chief Registrar, Ms Sarah Langa Siu, said this year’s event will be commemorated today and not September 21 due to the negative impact caused by Covid-19.

“Due to the pandemic, the celebrations will be both scientific and virtual.....,” Ms Langa said. This year’s theme is “Administration and Delivery of Justice Through the Years”.

Ms Langa said the events will include the launch of a book written by former Chief Justice Samuel Wako Wambuzi, who was the immediate successor of Kiwanuka, award of two people with the Benedicto Kiwanuka Life Achievement awards and the unveiling of the new monument of Kiwanuka.

Who was Kiwanuka

In 1971, Kiwanuka was appointed the first Ugandan born Chief Justice and the 2nd black Chief Justice after Sir Udo Udoma of Nigeria. In 1972, a British businessman, Daniel Stewart, was arrested and detained in Luzira on the orders of President Amin.

No judge, lawyer was willing to handle the case, prompting the British High Commissioner to appeal to Kiwanuka to handle the case. Kiwanuka being a fearless man, agreed.

He later issued an order to release the businessman before warning the military against interfering with the courts. On September 21, 1972, he was abducted from the High Court and his whereabouts remain unknown.