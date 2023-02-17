Best overall student is from Mubs

Mr Jordon Jeff Owomugisha, with a 4.90 Cumulative Grade Point Aaverage, was the best-performing student at the 73rd graduation of Makerere University. He emerged the best out of 3,221 graduands in this year’s ceremony.

Mr Owomugisha attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce at Makerere University Business School (Mubs).

For the last five years, the overall best student has come from Mubs, which is an affiliate of Makerere University. Mr Owomugisha is also a former guild president of the Mubs campus in Mbarara City.

“I feel so excitingly humbled upon the achievement I have had today. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I didn’t think I would have. It is so satisfying to be the best among more than the 13,000 graduating during the Makerere University 73rd ceremony,” he said.

He added: “I managed to make it by reading so hard and doing the right thing at the right time. I always made sure I concentrated and dedicated all my efforts to my books in periods of exams so that I could master all the concepts and pass. I also had a serious discussion group that would help me out.”

In acknowledgement of his achievement, the university management gave him Shs1 million and a plaque.