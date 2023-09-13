Billions lost as fire guts DAS warehouse in Entebbe

Fire on Tuesday evening gutted DAS warehouse, one of the ground handling agencies operating at Entebbe International Airport, destroying property worth billions of shillings.

The fire is said to have started last evening at around 3:45pm according to eyewitnesses. By Wednesday morning smoke was still billowing over the warehouse as the firefighters did all they could to put it out.

Among the items destroyed by the fire were mosquito nets imported by the National Medical Stores (NMS) on behalf of the Ministry of Health that were to be distributed to people.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

NMS in a statement released on Wednesday said they are currently assessing the extent of damage caused by the fire, as they work with the relevant authorities to establish the cause.

“We regret to inform the public of a fire incident at one of the private warehouses we had rented for storing mosquito nets in Entebbe. Emergency fire services were promptly notified, and fire fighters are working tirelessly to extinguish the fire,” NMS said in a statement released on Wednesday,” the statement issued by the NMS Principal Public Relation Officer, Ms Sheila Nduhukire, reads.