Bishop Ssemogerere urges children to return to school

Kampala Archbishop-elect Paul Ssemogerere has been instrumental in promoting education standards through the Kasana-Luweero Diocese education.

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The prelate has been instrumental in promoting education standards through the Kasana-Luweero Diocese education department and believes that the districts of Nakaseke, Luweero, and Nakasongola are yet to maximise their potential in the education, health, and economic development programmes.

Kampala Archbishop-elect Paul Ssemogerere has expressed worry that many school-going children are still undecided on whether to go back to school when they reopen on January 10.

