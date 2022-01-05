Bishop Ssemogerere urges children to return to school

Kampala Archbishop-elect Paul Ssemogerere has expressed worry that many school-going children are still undecided on whether to go back to school when they reopen on January 10.

Bishop Ssemogerere said many children are involved in a number of businesses where they earn money and that this has compromised their respective ability to think about education.

“Schools are reopening soon and it is my humble appeal that all children go back to school. Many of you have been earning money through commercial boda boda riding, among other businesses. You all need to quickly get back to class in line with the education guidelines recently announced by the government,” the bishop said during the confirmation of more than 700 children at Kasana-Luweero Diocese on Monday.

“The key for a bright future will be determined by your respective education level, not the small business you are doing today. You must report back to school to complete your studies when the schools finally reopen,” he added.

The prelate has been instrumental in promoting education standards through the Kasana-Luweero Diocese education department and believes that the districts of Nakaseke, Luweero, and Nakasongola are yet to maximise their potential in the education, health, and economic development programmes.

In his Christmas message, Bishop Ssemogerere urged leaders in Greater Luweero to continue rallying the population against the “begging syndrome” and engaging in witchcraft which continue to slow down development projects in the area.

“It is unfortunate that the Greater Luweero area has a section of the population that continues to believe in handouts and earn a living through begging. They do not want to engage in hard work but earn through begging. They believe the liberation war that struck the area more than 30 years ago is responsible for the current poverty. This must come to an end,” he said.

He added: “Many residents practice Christian values but at the same time visit the traditional shrines to consult their small gods. Witchcraft practices continue to derail hard work as many people get taken away into evil practices. It is unfortunate that I have left Luweero with the unresolved puzzle involving witchcraft allegations and practices.”

In an interview with the Daily Monitor on Monday, the Kasana- Luweero Diocese head of laity and former Luweero District Council Secretary for Education, Mr Boniface Ssentongo, said what Archbishop Ssemogerere said is a true reflection of the way of life for many residents in the area.

“It is also true that many of our children have been engaged in casual labour and earning some money. There is a likelihood that many would be tempted to believe that education has less value since they are now earning some money. We need to engage the parents and rally the children to go back to school,” he said.

Reopening schools

President Museveni closed schools in March 2020 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The schools were later reopened in October 2020 for candidate classes and later for other classes though it was done in a phased manner.

However, in June 2021, folowing a surge in cases, schools were again closed.