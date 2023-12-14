Bishop urges schools to teach students how to navigate life

The Bishop of Ankole Diocese Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa has told school managers and administrators to stop being jealous and teach students how to navigate life challenges rather than restricting them only to passing exams.

Bishop Mwesigwa who was on Thursday officiating at the commissioning of the new Revival Girls High School at Katazyo, Bwizibwera-Rutooma Town Council in Mbarara District, said many young people these days find it hard to succeed in life because they were just taught how to pass exams.

“For us who have worked in different offices, interacted and at times interviewed these young people, at times we feel disappointed. People with good grades, from good schools but lack confidence and cannot express themselves. School administrators and managers, let's not be jealous of these young people and ruin their future, give them a wholesome education,” he noted.

Bishop Mwesigwa said it’s true students need good academic grades, but without other skills like public speech and communication, financial literacy, public confidence, morals and integrity, academic excellence can turn to waste.

“In this new school, we are also emphasising hands-on skills. We have a poultry farm, banana and coffee plantations, vanilla gardens, and we will make sure all our students get hands-on skills in these projects and others we plan to have in future like dairy farming,” he added.

The Bishop also emphasised that upholding spiritual values is also key in ensuring the students grow morally upright and with integrity.