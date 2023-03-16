BoU issues banknotes bearing Atingi-Ego’s signature

The Bank of Uganda (BoU) has said that the banknotes bearing the signatures of the late governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile and the new banknotes bearing the signature of the deputy governor Mr Michael Atingi-Ego are all legal tenders.

The BoU management in a statement issued Thursday said that all Uganda shilling banknotes issued by BoU bear the signatures of the Governor and the Bank Secretary, and in absence of the governor, the deputy may sign in his or her place.

“The public is hereby advised that BoU has issued into circulation banknotes, in the various denominations, that bear the signature of the Deputy Governor Mr Michael Atingi-Ego and the year of print-2022,” part of the statement reads.

Guarding against confusion that may arise, the management of BoU explained that this does not affect the legal status of banknotes in circulation that bear the late Mutebile’s signature which is associated with the earlier years of print.

“These banknotes will continue to be issued in circulation alongside those bearing the signature of the Deputy Governor. The public is therefore advised to continue using all the banknotes in circulation to make and receive payments.”

The management assured the general public that the BoU is committed to maintaining the integrity of Uganda’s currency notes and coins.