Broadcasters snub UCC directive to air Museveni census message 

Broadcasters in Uganda have said they will not air President Museveni’s census message as directed by the country’s communication regulator, arguing that government ought to have made appropriate budgetary planning for what it considers as “a key national programme.”

In a May 7, 2024 letter, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) directed all the broadcasters in the country to air Mr Museveni’s message during the period between May 8 and May 20, 2024 in line with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance guidelines for provision of free government airtime.

“All broadcasters are urged to promote and support the National Population and Housing Census 2024 to make it a success. The Commission further reminds all broadcasters of the obligation to allocate time for coverage of national events and functions as per Schedule 6: Conditions of a license in the Uganda Communications Act, 2013 and calls upon all media houses to comply and give maximum publicity to the National Population and Housing Census 2024,” reads part of the UCC letter signed by its acting executive director, Ms Joyce Kasirye.

In her directive, Ms Kasirye said the president had recorded a message for Ugandans about the importance and advantages of participating in the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census 2024.

In response, the broadcasters through their umbrella body, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) said Wednesday (May 8) that they would not comply with the regulator’s directive because the census has been in planning for the last 10 years and it ought to have been budgeted for accordingly.

"It is important to note that broadcasters typically provide coverage for national emergencies, calamities and national presidential addresses free of charge, but a pre-planned census should be budgeted for appropriately," reads a letter signed by NAB's chairman, Mr Innocent Nahabwe and copied to the ICT and National Guidance Ministry, Uganda Media Owners Association, Ministry of Finance PS and NAB's members, among others.

The broadcasters further stressed that the expectation for media houses to comply with such directives without appropriate budgetary provisions sets a concerning precedent.

"Media organisations operate as commercial entities, paying licensing fees to the UCC, taxes and facing financial obligations such as staff salaries and operational expenses. Deliberate budgeting for national initiatives such as the census should be undertaken, akin to other programmes of the census that have been adequately budgeted for. It is on the basis of these considerations that we have regrettably declined to comply with the directive issued by UCC and will advise our members accordingly. We respectfully request a reconsideration of the directive and an opportunity for constructive dialogue on how best to support the census while addressing the concerns of media stakeholders," Mr Nahabwe added.

Government declared Friday (May 10) a National Population and Housing Census Day to be observed as a Public Holiday throughout Uganda to enable people to be counted pursuant to the Public Holidays Act, 1965.

In a recorded message posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, President Museveni urged Ugandans to avail themselves and provide government data collectors or enumerators with honest answers to their questions in order to enable them to process accurate information about Ugandans.

Fellow Countrymen and, especially, the Bazzukulu.



This is a reminder that the 6th National Population and Housing Census will commence this Friday, 10th May 2024. Please avail yourselves and provide our data collectors or enumerators with honest answers to their questions in… pic.twitter.com/vVB2JBiyCt — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) May 8, 2024