Budding lawyer's life cut short in road crash en route from celebrating 30th birthday

Deceased: Angella Nakafeero. PHOTO/ COURTESY

By  Wilson Kutamba  &  SYLVESTER SSEMUGENYI

Angella Nakafeero, 30, perished in a car crash on Sunday evening as she and her friends were returning to Masaka City

Last Saturday morning, Angella Nakafeero, a budding young lawyer based in Masaka District and a couple of her friends boarded a car from Masaka City to go and attend her birthday party in the island district of Kalangala, little did they know it would be her last birthday to be celebrated.
One of the survivors said that as they were returning from Kalangala Town towards Bugoma landing site where ferries dock, the car in which they were travelling overturned before Nakafeero sustained a deep cut on her right thigh.
“The car overturned and the three of us sustained minor injuries, but Nakafeero got a deep cut. We rushed her to Mugoye Health Centre III but unfortunately she died because she had lost a lot of blood,” he said.
  The three survivors are currently admitted at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.
Mr Fredrick Obonyo, the Kalangala District Traffic Officer said the accident occurred around 3:30pm on Sunday.
“It appeared like the victims were rushing to catch the last ferry which connects to Masaka mainland at 4pm,” he said.
According to him, the junction near Bugoma Trading Centre where the accident happened is a gazetted black spot in the island district.

