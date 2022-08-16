Bundibugyo seeks Shs6.8b to fix bridges, roads

Bundibugyo District is seeking at least Shs6.8 billion to rehabilitate roads and bridges that were destroyed by floods that hit the district in 2019. The floods claimed the lives of about 17 people.

The district disaster management committee chairperson, Mr Francis Senyondo, said the district has only managed to rehabilitate four roads in Mbatya, Kirumya and Bulyamba, leaving a total of 24 roads and bridges in a bad state.

Mr Senyondo said the district has requested the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) for support under emergency funding and DRDIP programme.

“This quarter, we have only Shs30 million from Uganda Road Fund, which is too little. We, therefore, requested for their urgent intervention,” he said.

The infrastructure that needs rehabilitation include Hakitara-Busuba (5.5 kms), Bundikuyali-Hakitara road (3.6 kms), Hakitara-Kanyate road (2.5 kms), Bundiwerume-Mbango-Humya road (4 kms), Tokwe-Hakitara-Bundimwendi road (6 kms) and Kinyakende-Ntome road (4 kms).

Others are Busaru-Bunyakakindo road (3 kms), Harugale-Buhundu (3kms) and three bridges.

On August 4 and 5, when floods hit again, two bridges connecting Mirimbi and Ngite sub-counties were washed away, blocking five sub-counties from accessing health services at Bundibugyo main hospital.

The flash floods swept away a 10 kilometre road of Busaru-Butama, where the Lugo Bridge was destroyed.

The district engineer, Mr Robert Muhindo, said the affected roads need to be worked on before the rainy season to reduce destruction and workload.

“The ministry of Works and OPM should take up all the bridges and roads that were washed away by floods for rehabilitation and also we need the emergency fund from central government to work on affected roads and bridges,” he said.

Mr Muhindo said drainage structures and gravel materials were washed away and deep gullies and mudslides emerged.

The district chairperson, Mr Robert Tibakunirwa, said the district road infrastructure needs affirmative action.

“We have experienced a spate of floods, therefore, we ask for special consideration from government to restore the affected bridges and roads,” Tibakunirwa said

Meanwhile, the only improvised bridge on Nyahuka River that connects Nyahuka Town Council to Mirambi Sub-county was washed away during the 2019 flash floods and this has hindered residents of Mirambi Sub-county from executing their day-to-day activities

The Bughendera County MP, Mr Moses Kiiza Acrobat, on Wednesday presented the matter of need for funds in the district to work on infrastructure and the Speaker of Parliament promised him to send a team to do the assessment of damaged infrastructure.

Residents say

Mr Moses Ngonzi, a boda boda rider, from Mirambi Sub-county, appealed to government to come to their rescue, saying lack of a bridge has complicated their business.

Mr Senyondo said the district should establish community management disaster risk reduction committees in every sub-county and also embark on tree planting along river banks.