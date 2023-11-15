Bunyala chiefdom eyes cultural tourism to raise funds 

In a bid to promote and also raise funds for Bunyala chiefdom, the Ssabanyala and other leaders of the cultural institution have embarked on a strategy of promoting cultural tourism.

Through Bunyala Culture Heritage Foundation (BCHF), a local NGO, the Bunyala chiefdom premier, Mr Martin Ssenkatuuka says they would celebrate, preserve, and promote the cultural heritage and traditions of the Banyala tribe while driving sustainable tourism and community development.

BCHF was launched by the Ssabanyala, Baker Kimeze on Monday during a function at his palace in Kyerima Village in Kitimbwa sub-county. The seven-member steering committee of BCHF is headed by Rev. Wilson Galimaka, a retired cleric and teacher.

“We believe each tribe has its cultural uniqueness. We the Banyala, our culture and traditions are unique and we want that rareness to be seen by tourists,” Mr Ssenkatuuka noted.

Mr Ssenkatuuka said the chiefdom has many un-developed cultural sites like the ditches of Semei Kakungulu, Lake Kyoga, the ark where River Nile, Ssezibwa and Lake Kyoga meet and the late King of Bunyoro Kabalega mother’s grave, among others.

The premier revealed that the chiefdom would partner with Calsaar cultural initiative, a local tourism company that was formed to promote the culture of the minority ethnic group to ensure the cultural tourism in the area is promoted and used as a source of income of the cultural institution.

Because of lack of funds, the cultural institution has failed to complete construction of its Shs2b office block at Bbaale sub-county headquarters.

Addressing his subjects, the Ssabanyala urged them not to mix issues of politics in development as this would cripple development of the cultural institution.

“Let us cherish unity and do away with subjects that divide us. The money from the tourism would be used to run our cultural institution,” the Ssabanyala said.

Mr Steven Ssekaggya ,the chief executive officer Calsaar cultural initiative, said his organization is working with minority tribes to bring up their cultures, noting that they are working with the Banyala tribe as a pilot project and would cover other minority tribes thereafter.

“Uganda has 56 tribes ,but there are some which are not known and these are the ones we are working with to bring up their cultures and traditions and show them to tourists,” Mr Ssekaggya said.

The premier Mr Ssenkatuuka also disclosed that this year’s Ssabanyala’s 11th coronation anniversary celebrations would be held in Bbaale sub-county at the end of this month.

The ethnic Banyala who claim they are an independent cultural institution within Buganda Kingdom have for long been pushing for secession but officials at Mengo, the seat of Buganda Kingdom insist it is one of the 18 counties that make up the kingdom . The current Ssabanyala Baker Kimeze is a son of the first Ssabanyala late Nathan Mpigi who died in 2008.The Banyala constitute 2.7 percent of the population in Kayunga District.