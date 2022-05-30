Ssabanyala guards, Mengo loyalists clash over Sub County land

Fracas broke out over the weekend at Bbaale Sub-County headquarters in Kayunga District after Ssabanyala’s royal guards (abajwaka) stormed a function organised by Buganda kingdom loyalists.

The Ssabanyala’s guards numbering about eight, accused the Mengo loyalists of “illegally” organising a function at a venue that belongs to the Ssabanyala’s administration.

The Mengo loyalists, led by the Bbaale County Member of Parliament, Mr Charles Tebandeke, had organised the function at the Sub County headquarters to launch a tree-planting campaign in the semi-arid area of Bbaale, in a bid to protect the environment.

The campaign targets to plant 25,000 trees. The function was attended by Kabaka’s deputy chief in-charge of Bugerere County, Mr Eriyazari Ziraba, who was chief guest and a number of Kabaka’ s sub-county chiefs from the area.

However, hell broke loose mid-way the function, as one of the elders

identified as Maj Moses Musana, a UPDF officer, in-charge of Operation Wealth Creation in Bbaale sub-county was addressing Kabaka’s subjects, when a group of Ssabanyala’s royal guards stormed the venue and grabbed a microphone from him.

The guards, allegedly deployed by the Bunyala chiefdom Prime Minister, Mr Martin Ssenkatuuka, were wielding clubs.

“This function should stop forthwith. Your presence here is illegal, you

should vacate. Who has allowed you to organize your function

here?” One of the royal guards angrily asked.

The act by the Ssabanyala’s guards annoyed the Kabaka’s subjects and leaders, prompting some of them to run to a nearby bush, from where they also got clubs and engaged the Ssabanyala’s men.

Some of the Baganda elders removed the kanzus (traditional tunics) they were wearing, ready to fight back while others picked the plastic chairs and used them as weapons to repulse the determined youthful guards.

It had to take the intervention of police that forced the guards to retreat, leaving Kabaka’s subjects to continue with the function.

Mr Ssenkatuuka, who arrived shortly after the skirmish that lasted about 40 minutes, dismissed the allegation, explaining that he only went to the function to stop possible bloodshed.

“This act is a provocation to our chiefdom. This land belongs to our cultural institution, but their intention was to grab it in the guise of planting trees,” said Mr Ssenkatuuka.

“If their intention was to plant trees, why did they organise a function at the Sub County headquarters instead of going to plant trees in Galilaaya,” he added.

This is not the first time the Banyala and Buganda loyalists are fighting over the ownership of Bbaale Sub County land, as the former claim that it was given to them by the central government.

At the disputed Bbaale Sub-county headquarters is where the Banyala chiefdom administration block is being constructed and where the Ssabanyala has his temporary palace.

MP Tebandeke accused the Banyala leaders of tribalising development issues.

"Ssabanyala Baker Kimeeze should come out and apologise to us for the act," he said.

However, when contacted, the Ssabanyala declined to comment on the incident.

Mr Felix Mugizi, the Kayunga District Police Commander, said no one was injured, as they arrived at the scene quickly and were able to calm the situation.

“It seems the Banyala administration was not happy with the Buganda loyalists’ arrangement,” he said.

In 2009, the Banyala protested a planned visit by the Kabaka of Buganda to Kayunga District, prompting security to block the visit. This resulted into protests where at least 26 people died and property was destroyed.