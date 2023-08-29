Stick to our cultural family values, Ssabanyala tells subjects 

The Ssabanyala, Rtd Maj. Baker Kimeze has asked his subjects not to copy foreign cultures that contravene the cultural family values of the Banyala tribe.

“Gay acts will lead to extinction of the human race. We shall not accept the whites to impose their bad cultures on us,” the Banyala cultural leader, Rtd Maj Kimeze, said over the weekend during a memorial service of late Nathan Mpagi, who was the first Ssabanyala.

The late Mpagi, who was the father to the Ssabanyala Maj. Kimeze was a close bush-war friend of President Museveni. He died in 2008 aged 75 years.

The Ssabanyala, who described gay acts as “primitive” asked his subjects to stand firm with president Museveni not to succumb to threats by the World Bank to stop giving loans to the country because parliament passed a law against homosexuality in Uganda.

The retired UPDF officer also asked his subjects to remain patient as they wait for President Museveni to fulfill the pledges he made to the Banyala.

“You should invest in your children’s education because without it, we shall not get a share of the national cake," he said.

He reminded president Museveni to fulfill his 2006 presidential campaign pledge of tarmacking the Kayunga-Galilaya road.

The road, he said, has claimed many lives of his subjects because of its poor state.

Ven. Charles Bukenya, the Archdeacon of Ndeeba who was the main preacher, called on all Christians to do good for which they will be remembered like the late Mpagi, whom he said was a self-less and exemplary leader.

“Will you be remembered for killing, abusing or stealing other men’s wives?” the Archdeacon asked the congregation.

Mr Charles Tebandeke, the Bbaale county MP called for unity among all residents in the area and thanked the Ssabanyala for cherishing unity among all tribes in his chiefdom.

“If all the people work together, Bunyala chiefdom will flourish,” Mr Tebandeke said.

The MP expressed dismay over the recent cholera out-break in the district, which he said was because of open defecation and poor hygiene in homes.