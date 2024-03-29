Burora free to resign if no longer interested in RDC job- presidency

The Permanent Secretary Office of the President, Yunus Kakande, has asked the suspended deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Rubaga Division, Mr Anderson Herbert Burora,to tender in his resignation if he’s no .longr interested in working.

Mr Burora is currently serving a 28-day suspension that started on March 5, following his criticism of Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Annet Among over parliament extravagancy and misuse of taxpayers’ money.

Mr Kakande told this publication on Friday that if Mr Burora was no longer interested in his job, he should follow the right procedure of resigning other than asking the President Museveni to retire him.

“The president is not the one who appointed him. He should write the resignation letter to the right person who appended a signature on his letter of appointment and that is the Permanent Secretary Office the President and we start the processes of allowing him to resign. We cannot lock him in office,” Hajj Kakande said.

Mr Kakande's remarks follows Burora's recent petition to President Museveni, seeking early retirement.

In a letter addressed to the President, dated March 28, Mr Burora said his suspension triggered by his views on corruption, has led to loss of public trust on whether he can still ably represent him again.

“Your Excellency, if my suspension was to be lifted, the attitude of the public towards my office will be different, which will affect my productivity. The precedence will also deter other RDCs from pursuing the corrupt and corruption will rise. It is on these grounds that I request you to retire me from service so that I don’t bring further disrepute to your name, office and government,” he said.

“Please accept my sincere gratitude from my family and I, for considering me to serve in the aforementioned role. It has been immeasurable honor and a rare opportunity to serve in your shadow for the last five and a half years I have spent in service,’’ further stated.

Mr Kakande however, said that Burora would be summoned to appear before the rewards and sanctions committee of the office of the President, from where he will present his case that he wants to retire early.

The genesis of Burora's exit

Mr Burora alleged that after criticizing the Speaker, Mr Kakande invited him for meetings where he was guided on the right way of handling the matter.

He was also advised to apologize to the Speaker, a directive he turned down, leading his suspension.