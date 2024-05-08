Buses hike fares after Karuma Bridge closure

Transport fares from upcountry to Kampala have doubled following the closure of Karuma Bridge to buses, trucks, and heavy vehicles effective Monday, May 6.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) in its May 6 statement stated that Karuma Bridge is prohibited for heavy trucks for the next three months as it undergoes major repair works due to anomalies and cracks at the basement of the bridge.

UNRA provisionally directed that all heavy trucks from upcountry to use the Olwiyo-Pakwach Route, connect to Murchison Falls (Paraa) and connect to Masindi through Luweero and Kampala, the new distance piles additional distance to the road users.

As the directive takes a toll, bus operators from upcountry (Gulu, Kitgum, Lamwo, Agago, and Pader districts) on Monday announced that all fares have increased with immediate effect, owing to the long distance as opposed to the initial route.

Divine Coaches which traverses the Acholi and West Nile routes to Kampala issued a statement noting adjustments in their routes, fares, and times.

“With the temporary closure of Karuma Bridge from operating due to unavoidable circumstances, we would like to notify our esteemed clients about the changes in our routes to continue travelling through the alternative [routes]. In the same spirit, we would like to inform our affected customers that bus fares will change,” the statement read in part.

Buses from Kampala to Moyo increased fares from Shs55,000 to Shs65,000, Kampala to Adjumani from Shs50,000 to Shs60,000, Kampala to Gulu from Shs30,000 to Shs40,000, and Kampala to Atiak to Pabbo from Shs40,000 to Shs50,000.

Mr Juma Sozi, the manager at HMK Bus Company, told this publication on Monday that they have increased fares from Gulu City to Kampala to Shs60,000 from Shs30,000.

He expressed concern that passengers would opt for small passenger service vehicles that have not hiked their fares.

“This is an indirect way of kicking us out of business. By allowing taxis and other small vehicles to continue using Karuma Bridge and prohibiting buses indirectly kicks us out. Passengers are running to the available alternatives which are small vehicles allowed on the bridge,” Mr Sozi said.

Makome Bus Company, which traverses the Acholi Sub-region, has devised other means of transporting passengers and goods from their different locations to Karuma Bridge, offload them to other waiting buses and cargo trucks on either sides of the bridge.

Mr Patrick Bongomin, the manager of Makome Bus Company, said: “We will use two buses at ago, passengers from Gulu will stop on Nwoya side while those from Kampala will stop on Kiryandongo side to be offloaded, cross and be loaded into waiting buses on either side. Our fares will increase from Shs25,000 to Shs40,000 for those travelling between Kampala and Gulu. Those to and from Kitgum will pay Shs45,000, up from Shs30,000,” he said.

He added: “We have taxis, drones, and cargo cars that we shall be using to transfer our passengers together with goods across the bridge as to aboard the next bus.”