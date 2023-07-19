Bushenyi leaders eulogise Archbishop Emeritus Bakyenga

Leaders and residents of Bushenyi are in mourning following the passing of the former Ecclesiastical Province of Mbarara head, Archbishop Emeritus Paul K. Bakyenga, at the age of 79.

His Grace Emeritus Bakyenga passed away on July 18 at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala due to complications related to diabetes.

Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, the senior presidential advisor on public relations, described the late Archbishop Emeritus Bakyenga not only as a respected Catholic leader with apostolic authority but also as someone who promoted ecumenism by embracing people of all faiths and beliefs.

"In that respect, he was accepted across the board as a voice of reason and wise counsel. His legacy of forthrightness shall endure," she said.

"He was a great preacher, and one would go back home a better person after listening to one of his homilies, rest in peace, accomplished shepherd of the Lord," she added.

Bushenyi District Chairman, Mr Jafari Basajjabalaba said, "We are mourning the archbishop from our area. He was our senior, our mentor, and he loved people regardless of their religious affiliations. He was a unifying factor of our generation."

Mr Basajjabalaba described the late archbishop as a man for all seasons.

"He made the Catholic faith be loved in this area even among non-Catholic believers. He was a humble servant of God who loved peace and people. We have lost a great leader who rendered great service to both God and mankind," he said.

The Bushenyi District Resident Commissioner, Mr Robert Atuhairwe, referred to Archbishop Bakyenga as a father, a teacher, a mentor, and a man of God.

"Some of us nicknamed him a Pope because he has been an icon of the Catholic Church, well respected and a unifying factor. He touched the lives of many people, and he served God and humanity very well. People of such caliber, even if they die, their values remain with us forever," he said.

Mr Atuhairwe expressed the hope that Pope should canonize Paul Bakyenga as a saint due to his significant contributions to the community.

Mr Selestino Twinomugisha, the head of laity of St Kagwa Parish in Bushenyi District, said that the late Emeritus Bakyenga played a key role in the establishment of church projects like the University of St Joseph Mbarara and Holy Innocent Children's Hospital, both at Nyamitanga Hill in Mbarara City.

"We are proud of him as the Catholic Church. He liked the unity of religions and was a good member of the inter-religious council. We pray that many projects that were started under his tenure remain and serve humanity," he said.