Bushenyi leaders, Unra clash  over Mbarara-Ishaka road

Bushenyi District leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with the government and Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) over the deteriorating state of the Mbarara-Ishaka road.

The leaders say the road has become a deathtrap to motorists, adding that numerous calls to have it rehabilitated, have fallen on deaf ears.

Speaking during a meeting between the district leaders and Unra officials on Wednesday, the Bushenyi-Ishaka municipal mayor, Mr Richard Byaruhanga, said the public was demanding better roads.

“Everywhere we go as leaders, people keep asking us about this road that has so far claimed lives because of its shape. Our gathering here is in vain if this road is not rehabilitated. It has become a public concern and there is no way we can keep quiet about it,” said Mr Byaruhanga.

The Bushenyi District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Annet Katusiime Mugisha, said motorists were incurring high vehicle repair costs due to the poor state of the road.

“If this road is not rehabilitated, I am telling you we are going to lose a lot of money and time. It is the road you used when coming and you will again use it going back, and it is in bad condition,” Ms Mugisha said.

She added: “The other day, there was a problem in Kashaari, where the people of Kashari and Buhweju were unable to cross the road. The MP called Unra and the following day, Unra was there and I kept wondering. Why is it that for us who have been complaining, you are not responding?” she asked.

The Bushenyi District chairperson, Mr Jafari Basajabalaba, said they had received a letter from Unra requesting them to provide machines to work on Katarimwa spot.

“I understand Unra Mbarara wrote to us requesting for equipment like the grader and the vibratory roller and we agreed that we shall give it to you. So, we are just waiting for you and we do the needful and you rectify the Katarimwa issue and you had promised that this will not exceed the first week of December,” he said.