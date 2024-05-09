Businessman remanded for allegedly forging documents to obtain loan

A Kampala businessman, Christopher Kibuuka, 47, has been charged in Buganda Road Court with obtaining a Shs200 million loan from Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) through forged documents.

Kibuuka denied the five charges against him, including forgery, uttering false documents, and obtaining credit by false pretense.

According to the prosecution led by Mr Ivan Kyazze, Kibuuka, along with an accomplice still at large, allegedly forged a land title and a marriage certificate between February and April 2023.

The land title, purportedly signed by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) registrar of titles, claimed ownership of Block 246 Plot 823 in Kyeitabya Kyadondo. The marriage certificate, supposedly signed by the Registrar of Church Marriages at Namirembe Diocese Church of Uganda, falsely declared Kibuuka and a woman named Namono Phyllis as legally married.

Court documents allege that Kibuuka and his accomplice (posing as Namono) applied for a Shs500 million loan from DTB. As security, they opened a joint account and presented the forged land title. DTB approved a Shs200 million loan, which was deposited into their account (No. 0249538001) and subsequently withdrawn.

“They were required to provide security for the said loan facility. The two opened up a joint account at DTB Bank. They uttered a forged land title for plot 823 block 246. The loan facility of Shs200m was disbursed on the formed account No.0249538001 at DTB Bank and the money was withdrawn,” court documents read in part.

The alleged scheme unraveled when Kibuuka and his accomplice failed to make loan repayments. Kibuuka was arrested and reportedly confessed to receiving and sharing the Shs200 million with Namono.