Busoga police resorts to sensitization for law compliance   

Police in Northern Busoga have adopted public mobilization and sensitization in a bid to create awareness amongst ‘boda-boda’ riders on new Covid-19 restrictions.

Kamuli CPS Community liaison Officer, Mr Shaban Mukama urged riders to exercise individual responsibility.

“Ensure that you comply with SOPs. The contrary puts you at risk of facing the wrath of the law for endangering public lives,” he cautioned.

Boda rider and association chairperson in the area, Alex Mulungana, appealed to Police to be considerate in enforcing laws.

“Let us not abuse the special cases like patients who should be easily identified for help under the guise of carrying two passengers,” he warned.

Security forces have mounted roadblocks across major district boundaries in Uganda to prevent inter-district travels in line with a June 6 presidential directive aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Along the Kamuli-Buyende district border at Nabigaga swamp, Police FFU maintained patrols and closely monitored movements of residents