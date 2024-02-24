Busoga Queen makes first public appearance since royal wedding

The Queen of Busoga Kingdom Her Royal Highness Jovia Mutesi made her first appearance in public on February 23 after three months since the royal wedding.

Queen Mutesi and King William Gabula Nadiope tied the knot on November 18, 2023 at Christ Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City.

At the public appearance event, Queen Mutesi served her subjects lunch at Igenge Palace located at Igenge hill in Jinja North City Division.

Queen Jovia Mutesi while starting her official duties at Igenge palace on February 23, 2024. PHOTO/TAUSI NAKATO

Before serving her subjects, Queen Mutesi accompanied by a group of women dubbed Neyendeire women initiative led by the Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority, Ms Dorothy Kisaka, started her duties with cultural rituals including digging in a garden within the palace.

Queen Jovia Mutesi while starting her official duties at Igenge palace on February 23, 2024. PHOTO/TAUSI NAKATO

Some of the activities Queen Mutesi started with include, planting of potatoes, harvesting matooke from the garden and peeling it amidst jubilations.

The Queen went back to the palace and came back to greet her subjects in the company of the King, His Royal Highness William Gabula Nadiope IV.

In her address, Queen Mutesi briefed her subjects about the cultural norms of a good family in Busoga.

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope with Queen Jovia Mutesi arriving at a function for her first public appearince since the royal wedding Oon November 18, 2023. The queen advised her the Basoga to enbrass agiculture during her speech to the public on February 23, 2024. PHOTO/TAUSI NAKATO

Queen Mutesi said a good family should have a father and a mother as the leaders with children respecting their parents and obeying the laws that are governing the home.

Queen Mutesi said all families must have enough food for consumption and the surplus for sale so that they can earn some money for healthcare and education.

“Families must have food for home consumption and surplus for sale to foot other expenses. They must have granaries to store food for consumption during the dry season. Every home must have a hoe as a sign of being productive not laziness,’’ she said.

Queen Mustesi said all families must have toilets, a kitchen with a store for firewood and stands for drying utensils to promote good sanitation .

She added that all families must have visitor’s rooms as a sign of showing love and unite and sharing of meals together

She also warned the Basoga against abusing and bickering with each other because it is against the cultural norms that govern Busoga.

Queen Mutesi urged women to be hardworking and disciplined as a way of developing Busoga.

She added that : “My office will partner with Uganda Hotel and Tourism Institute to equip women, girls and youth in skills like catering, pastry and baking.’’

Queen Mutesi said there are already different projects to fight poverty, illiteracy and sicknesses as a way of developing Busoga.

The Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV urged his subjects to remain united because it is the only way to develop Busoga.

“The unity you exhibited during the royal wedding should be used in developing Busoga. I thank all those who contributed to the wedding to continue doing the same in taking Busoga ahead,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom, Mr Joseph Muvawala warned people who are encroaching on the Kyabazinga land to stop it.

“Your Highness, you ordered that all those who are building on the kingdom land should stop but they defied the order. I have released a letter banning the construction of any building on the land at Bugembe Complex and at Igenge hill until we verify the titles because most of them are forged,’’ he said.

Mr Muvawala said no one should build on Kyabazinga land without authorization from the Kingdom or else they will be arrested.