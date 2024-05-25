Buyende family of four perishes after fuel business burns house 

A man, his wife and two grandchildren have died after a fuel business they were running exploded into a fire that engulfed their house at Kiga Landing Site, Buyanja 'A' village, Buyanja sub-county, Buyende District on Friday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Patrick Sendi, 67, Jessica Mukyala, 64, Peter Senguko, 3, and Shalom Namu, 1.

Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Michael Kasadha, says the incident happened at around 7:30pm when a customer went to buy petrol for a boat engine and in the process of filling up his container, some fuel dropped at the doorway near a charcoal stove on which a kettle had been placed.

“We would like to appeal to individuals dealing in fuel to ensure that they are operating legally and store fuel safely to prevent fire outbreaks,” Kasadha said.

Initial efforts by Sendi's wife to put out the fire failed, forcing her to throw down the charcoal stove which lit the fuel jerry cans which exploded into flames, leaving the quartet dead and property destroyed.

Survivors include their daughter Damalie Nantongo, 20, granddaughter Bridget Namyalo, 9, and one William Sendi who escaped with injuries.

“Our team of detectives from Buyende Central Police Station visited the scene, examined the bodies and handed them over for burial pending further investigations,” Kasadha added.

Buyende District Youth Council chairperson, Hillary Kalyango, who's also a resident, described the incident as "a time bomb in quest for easy money and business".