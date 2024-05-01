Buyende school with grass thatched hostels gets help after Monitor story

Minister for presidency Milly Babalanda has responded to a distress call by Buyende Seed Secondary School in Buyende District, whose girls had resorted to sleeping in grass thatched hostels, by delivering 150 bags of cement to kick start the construction of a girls’ dormitory.

Last month,Monitor reported that the girls in the school were being housed in grass thatched hostels after enduring years of challenges with accommodation.

Last month, Fortunate Kisakye, the Girls’ Empowerment Movement (GEM) chairperson, and Hope Hadaasha, the Peer Educators and Mentors coordinator, told Babalanda, who was the chief guest at the belated Women’s Day celebrations that they were insecure sleeping in grass thatched hostels.

While handing over the cement on Tuesday, Babalanda called for protection of the Girl Child against “inhibiting factors” so as to secure their future and commended Nation Media Group for giving attention to remote and hard-to-reach areas like Buyende.

“It was reawakening to see clips and posts circulating on all social media platforms about the struggle of these girls to attain education and it looked unbelievable,” Babalanda said in a speech delivered for her by the Buyende Resident District Commissioner Maj (Rtd) Betty Akello Otekat.

Babalanda observed that when the girls are accommodated in school instead of trekking long distances and become vulnerable, they are able to concentrate and keep safe from randy men.

She said media reports shed light into the policy change and perception about seed schools which originally didn’t have the component of dormitories.

The Minister further hailed Plan International, which empowers and mentors the girls to advocate, influence and speak for themselves, and urged the Girls’ Empowerment Movement and Peer Educators to carry out counseling sessions during the holidays.

Buyende District LC5 chairperson, Michael Kanaku said: “If one moved around the school, one would see many bicycles parked, an indication that students cycle long distances to study, which also answers why the girls who move for over five kilometres to school opted to get any accommodation around and at best the grass thatched hostel.”

He lauded the Ministry of Education for the provision of the seed school and Babalanda for her immediate response, adding that the district is putting aside Shs60m for renovation of the school as they lobby more.

The Buyende District Education Officer, Mr Dison Bwire, urged stakeholders to support the girls’ initiative, saying even the Ministry consulted him over the story that was published by Nation Media Group and he reportedly confirmed that it was true and generated positive response.

“We are happy it (story) created a big positive impact and has drawn a response from the Minister for the Presidency,” Mr Bwire added.

The deputy head teacher, Besweri Ndikabona, implored the government to compliment parents’ and stakeholders’ efforts by at least constructing a dormitory.