Calls for tougher enforcement of environment laws as water week starts

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has called for tougher law enforcement for restoration of degraded eco-systems as the country bids to realise key sectoral development.

“The natural forests and wetland cover is currently under threat from indiscriminate destruction by encroachers,” he observed.

On Monday, Dollo further observed that climate change inaction jeopardises national development.

“Wetlands in the country have not been spared, especially by human activities. I call upon everybody to join in the efforts of addressing climate change,” Dollo remarked on Monday in his address read by his deputy Richard Buteera at the opening of the 7th water and environment week (WEWK) 2024 in Kampala.

On his part, Water and environment minister Sam Cheptoris said sustainable management and development of water and environment resources will be key in realising Uganda’s industrial targets.

“Water is a key input in most of our socio-economic development processes and there are no activities that can be undertaken where water is not involved either as primary input or a secondary input or a home for life,” Cheptoris said.

Cheptoris also decried rampant environmental degradation pointing out that “it requires strong enforcement of environmental laws and regulations.”

He called for establishment of an environment court so that related crimes are quickly handled and disposed of.

Meanwhile, Monitor has learnt that the ministry of water and environment has also implemented medium scale water supply systems through its regional deconcentrated structures in all districts and facilitated water services operations and rehabilitation in large towns under the National Water and Sewerage Co-operation (NWSC) in 277 towns.

Currently, access to safe water in rural areas stands at 67 percent and 73 percent in urban areas, while access to basic sanitation in the rural areas is 80 percent and 90 percent in urban locations.

Celebrated under the theme “rethinking collective action and innovative solutions to water, environment, and climate change crisis in Uganda,” the 7th water and environment week was organised under four sub themes of sustainable access and utilisation of water and environmental resources for economic development, nature-based solutions to solve water, environment and climate change crisis, resilient built environment and infrastructure in urban settings and protection of lives, livelihoods and property to support community resilience and stability.

The water and environment week was first held in 2018 and has since been commemorated annually in the subsequent years.