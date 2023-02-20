Cancer institute solicits items for needy patients

The Uganda Cancer Institute says it is lacking basic items to support cervical cancer patients.

Mr Amos Obote, the manager of patient navigation services at the Cancer Institute, said every day they come across three to five patients who needed accommodation or transport between their homes and the institute.

“It is common for patients with Cervical Cancer to have abnormal discharges. The diapers help to contain the hygiene and make them socially acceptable to the rest of the patients,” he said.

Mr Obote made the remarks while receiving an assortment of donations for needy patients at the Cancer Care home in Mulago, Kampala, last Tuesday.

He said they usually have challenges with the patients before they start chemotherapy treatment, but once the medication is on, the discharge stops. However, Mr Obote adds that they require soap for personal hygiene.

On Valentine’s Day, audit firm Grant Thonton, donated to the care home an assortment of household items, which included soap, pampers, fruits, milk, and food to celebrate with the patients.

Ms Sharon Babirye, the CSR associate at Granthon Foundation, said the donation was a valentine’s gift to show the patients love and also remind them that they are part of the community.

Past donation

Last year, the firm donated tents to needy patients at the Cancer Institute to accommodate them. Since then, the patients have had at least three tents to shield them from extreme weather conditions.

However, Mr Obote said the patients wait for their next scheduled appointment, some of them starve at the hostel due to the inability to buy food.

When contacted to find out whether they are aware of the plight of this category of patients, Ms Margaret Muhanga, the State minister in charge of Primary Healthcare, referred this newspaper to the director general of healthcare services.

This newspaper failed to reach Dr Henry Mwebesa because he did not answer our repeated calls.

Cancer care and treatment is inherently a very costly venture because it requires the patients to always commute from their homes to the Uganda Cancer Institute.